Red Alert! U.S. raises travel advisory to Kenya to level 3 over Ebola - "Reconsider Travel to Kenya Due to Risk of Health"





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - The United States has raised its travel advisory for Kenya from Level 2 to Level 3, warning American citizens to reconsider travel to the country over a recent rise in Ebola infections.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, October 20, the U.S. Department of State cited risks linked to health threats, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, civil unrest and road safety.

"Reconsider travel to Kenya due to risks of health, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, unrest, and traffic safety. Some areas have increased risk," the advisory stated.

The State Department specifically warned U.S. citizens against visiting Nairobi's Eastleigh and Kibera estates, citing concerns over crime and kidnapping.

It also advised Americans not to travel to Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Lamu, Tana River and coastal areas north of Malindi due to heightened risks of terrorism and abductions.

West Pokot County and parts of Turkana were also highlighted as areas facing elevated crime risks.

Additionally, the department cautioned against travel within 50 kilometres of the Ethiopia border in Marsabit and Turkana counties because of possible unrest.

The updated advisory comes as Kenya grapples with a growing Ebola outbreak.

The State Department further warned that Kenya's healthcare system remains limited, particularly in rural regions, with some facilities lacking sufficient medicine and medical equipment. It added that patients may be required to make upfront payments before receiving treatment.

The advisory was issued a day after Kenya's Ministry of Health confirmed a new Ebola infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

Health Director General Patric Amoth said the latest patient, a 49-year-old attendant, had been isolated for treatment, while the seven previously confirmed patients were responding well to monoclonal antibody therapy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.