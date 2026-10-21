PHOTOs! Cry for justice as JOSEPH KARIUKI remains on the run after killing his wife as their children watched







Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A local gender-based violence (GBV) activist has renewed calls for justice for Margaret Nyawira Wangechi, who was killed by her husband, Joseph Kariuki Ndegwa, in Ngangarithi area, Nyeri County, in October 2025.

In a passionate social media post, the activist accused Kariuki of killing Margaret, the mother of his children, on October 10, 2025, in front of their helpless children, who watched and cried as the horrifying incident unfolded.

According to the activist, Kariuki fled the scene after the incident and has remained at large, raising concerns over why he has not yet been arrested.

The activist further revealed that Margaret was an orphan who was registered under the government’s Inua Jamii programme.

She alleged that when Kariuki fled, he took his deceased’s wife mobile phone, which contained the number registered for the programme, as well as her national identity card, which was kept inside the phone cover.

Shockingly, the activist claimed that money had been withdrawn from Margaret’s Inua Jamii funds as recently as September 2026 using the phone number and identification details.

The activist has now appealed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies to ensure Kariuki is arrested and brought to justice.

She further alleged that Kariuki has occasionally been spotted at PAG Church in Majengo, Nyeri, but claims that attempts to arrest him have been unsuccessful because information about the planned operations somehow reaches him, allowing him to escape.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.