Man causes drama after being conned by rogue traders along Luthuli Avenue while buying a TV - Avoid Luthuli (VIDEO)

Friday, October 9, 2026 - A man was captured on camera confronting rogue traders at an electronics shop along Luthuli Avenue after being conned while trying to buy a smart TV.
The
man had visited one of the shops along the busy Nairobi street, hoping to walk
home with a new television, only to find himself embroiled in a dispute after
the transaction went wrong.
The
scam involves traders quoting unusually low wholesale prices for popular TV
brands to lure unsuspecting customers into their shops.
After
payment is made, usually in cash or through M-Pesa, buyers may be told to pay
an additional activation fee, account registration, or other charges,
sometimes ranging from KSh 5,000 to KSh 15,000.
Some
customers later discover that the television is tied to a lipa mdogo mdogo
instalment plan, has restricted software, or is a cheaper or locked model
different from what they expected.
Buyers
may then face difficulties securing refunds, with some alleging that traders
become hostile when challenged.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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