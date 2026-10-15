MAMA IDA ODINGA recounts heartbreaking call that confirmed RAILA's death - “Dad is gone”





Thursday, October 15, 2026 - Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Mama Ida Odinga, has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she learned of the death of her husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, October 14, Ida revealed that the devastating news reached her through a phone call from their daughter, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga, who was with Raila when he collapsed.

According to Ida, her first instinct was to contact Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, but her calls went unanswered. She then reached out to Winnie, hoping to get an update on Raila's condition.

“I could not get Ruth, so I called Winnie, who was also there, and Winnie told me he was taking a walk and he collapsed, but they are trying to resuscitate him,” Ida recalled.

She said Winnie initially reassured her that doctors were battling to save Raila’s life and that he was being rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

For a brief moment, the family held onto hope that he would pull through.

However, just minutes later, Winnie called again with the news every family dreads receiving.

“She said they were taking him to ICU and trying to resuscitate him.

"Ten minutes later, Winnie called again and said, ‘We’ve lost the battle.’

She told me, ‘Dad is gone,’ and that is how I received the news. It was not easy,” Ida said.

Mama Ida admitted that grief remains a daily struggle, saying she still finds it difficult to accept that Raila is no longer with them.

Ida also disclosed that Raila had travelled to India for what she believed was a routine medical check-up and insisted she would have accompanied him had she known the seriousness of his condition.

She added that the anniversary of Raila’s passing has allowed family, friends and supporters to properly mourn, reflect on his life and celebrate his enduring legacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.