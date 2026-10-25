Kalenjin man brags about beating up his wife and shares PHOTOs - Claims it’s part of their culture! “Bibi Lazima Apigwe”





Sunday, October 25, 2026 - A Kalenjin man has sparked an uproar on social media after bragging that he subjects his wife to physical abuse, claiming it is part of their traditions.

The man shared photos showing injuries he inflicted on his wife recently, adding that she had just given birth.

He went on to brag about beating her up and kicking her out of their matrimonial home together with their children.

“I have hit this woman mercilessly over a thousand times. I am Kalenjin na kutandika bibi ni lazima,” he bragged in the trending post.

His remarks have sparked outrage, with social media users condemning domestic violence and questioning his attempt to justify the abuse using culture.

The man's wife has since responded to the post, confirming that she has been suffering in silence and appealing to the police to intervene.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.