Inspekta MWALA actor, AFANDE YEGON, spotted in the streets looking visibly distressed and disoriented - Is he battling depression? (VIDEO)

Monday, October 12, 2026 - Concerns have been raised over the well-being of Afande Yegon, a well-known Kenyan actor best recognised for his role as a police officer on the popular Citizen TV comedy show Inspekta Mwala, after he was spotted in the streets looking visibly distressed.
In a video shared online, Yegon appears to be
in a vulnerable state, prompting concern among fans about his well-being.
The actor was seen talking to himself while
standing along the road, prompting some people who recognised him to intervene.
From the footage, the veteran entertainer
appears to be going through a difficult moment, with calls emerging for
well-wishers to check on him and offer support if needed.
The video has also reignited conversations
about the challenges veteran entertainers in Kenya face, including
financial struggles and the need for greater support for those who have spent
years entertaining audiences.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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