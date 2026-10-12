Inspekta MWALA actor, AFANDE YEGON, spotted in the streets looking visibly distressed and disoriented - Is he battling depression? (VIDEO)





Monday, October 12, 2026 - Concerns have been raised over the well-being of Afande Yegon, a well-known Kenyan actor best recognised for his role as a police officer on the popular Citizen TV comedy show Inspekta Mwala, after he was spotted in the streets looking visibly distressed.

In a video shared online, Yegon appears to be in a vulnerable state, prompting concern among fans about his well-being.

The actor was seen talking to himself while standing along the road, prompting some people who recognised him to intervene.

From the footage, the veteran entertainer appears to be going through a difficult moment, with calls emerging for well-wishers to check on him and offer support if needed.

The video has also reignited conversations about the challenges veteran entertainers in Kenya face, including financial struggles and the need for greater support for those who have spent years entertaining audiences.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.