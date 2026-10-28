High-end Slay Queen HELISA GESARE exposed as a thief - Stole from a client during a paid private encounter! She lives a soft life (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - High-end Instagram slay queen Helisa Gesare risks arrest after stealing an undisclosed amount of money from a client during a paid private encounter.

According to reports, Gesare had been connected to the man for the private meet-up.

However, things took an unexpected turn during their encounter, with the upcoming socialite accused of stealing his money.

Gesare now faces the threat of arrest if she fails to return the money.

Meanwhile, she continues to flaunt a lavish lifestyle on social media, where she regularly showcases outings at posh hotels and other high-end establishments.

See photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST.