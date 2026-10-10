Enda Ukapelekee Watoto Wako Sweets! Machakos County Executive Committee Member for Youth, RITA NDUNGE, chased away while distributing tropical sweets to members of the public(VIDEO)







Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Machakos County Executive Committee Member for Youth and Sports, Rita Ndunge, faced a backlash after she took to the streets and attempted to distribute sweets to members of the public.

In the video, Rita is seen standing through her car’s sunroof, surrounded by bodyguards as she dishes out sweets to the public.

Moments later, a young man confronted her and told her that the public was not interested in cheap handouts.

He then incited the crowd that had gathered around, forcing the senior county government official, who has expressed interest in an elective seat in the 2027 General Election, to flee as tensions escalated.

Watch the video.

Machakos County Executive Committee Member for Youth, RITA NDUNGE, chased away while distributing tropical sweets to members of the public https://t.co/1GVTtsI5gx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.