DRAMA in Mombasa as groom confronts service providers for bringing a tiny and ugly cake to his wedding - He was shortchanged (VIDEO)





Monday, October 19, 2026 - Guests at an invite-only wedding ceremony in Mombasa were treated to a dramatic incident after the groom confronted service providers, accusing them of shortchanging him on his big day.

The drama unfolded when the wedding cake was unveiled, with guests anticipating the cake-cutting session.

However, the groom angrily rose from his seat and confronted one of the service providers, lamenting that the cake was tiny and ugly compared to what he had expected.

The service provider was seen trying to calm the furious groom, but her efforts were futile as she pleaded with other guests to help bring the situation under control.

The groom then grabbed the microphone and lectured the service provider, accusing her of failing him on what was supposed to be one of the most important days of his life.





Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.