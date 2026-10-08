DRAMA as a Nairobi man is beaten up by his wife in public - She whisked him out of a bar and physically assaulted him (VIDEOs)

Thursday, October 8, 2026 - Drama erupted after a woman stormed into a bar in one of Nairobi’s estates and whisked her husband away before physically assaulting him in public.
In
videos shared by an eyewitness, the woman is seen unleashing kicks and blows on
her husband as shocked members of the public watch.
The
woman was reportedly accusing him of being an irresponsible husband and alleged
that he was entertaining other women inside the bar.
The
man appeared defenseless as his wife continued assaulting him, with the
confrontation attracting the attention of onlookers.
Members
of the public later intervened and rescued the man from the assault.
Some
of those who witnessed the incident accused the woman of engaging in
gender-based violence against her husband and urged couples to resolve their
differences without resorting to violence.
Watch
the videos.
Unapiga Umalaya Kwa Bar- Man beaten up by his wife https://t.co/xr9T0w3Kuz— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 8, 2026
Man beaten by his wife in public- He was afraid to fight back, because he knew the law favoured women https://t.co/ikw7CxIRfe— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 8, 2026
Members of the public rescue a man who was being beaten up by his wife https://t.co/sAadMliJfp— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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