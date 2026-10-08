DRAMA as a Nairobi man is beaten up by his wife in public - She whisked him out of a bar and physically assaulted him (VIDEOs)





Thursday, October 8, 2026 - Drama erupted after a woman stormed into a bar in one of Nairobi’s estates and whisked her husband away before physically assaulting him in public.

In videos shared by an eyewitness, the woman is seen unleashing kicks and blows on her husband as shocked members of the public watch.

The woman was reportedly accusing him of being an irresponsible husband and alleged that he was entertaining other women inside the bar.

The man appeared defenseless as his wife continued assaulting him, with the confrontation attracting the attention of onlookers.

Members of the public later intervened and rescued the man from the assault.

Some of those who witnessed the incident accused the woman of engaging in gender-based violence against her husband and urged couples to resolve their differences without resorting to violence.

Watch the videos.

Unapiga Umalaya Kwa Bar- Man beaten up by his wife https://t.co/xr9T0w3Kuz — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 8, 2026

Man beaten by his wife in public- He was afraid to fight back, because he knew the law favoured women https://t.co/ikw7CxIRfe — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 8, 2026

Members of the public rescue a man who was being beaten up by his wife https://t.co/sAadMliJfp — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.