DRAMA as a Nairobi man is beaten up by his wife in public - She whisked him out of a bar and physically assaulted him (VIDEOs)


Thursday, October 8, 2026 - Drama erupted after a woman stormed into a bar in one of Nairobi’s estates and whisked her husband away before physically assaulting him in public.

In videos shared by an eyewitness, the woman is seen unleashing kicks and blows on her husband as shocked members of the public watch.

The woman was reportedly accusing him of being an irresponsible husband and alleged that he was entertaining other women inside the bar.

The man appeared defenseless as his wife continued assaulting him, with the confrontation attracting the attention of onlookers.

Members of the public later intervened and rescued the man from the assault.

Some of those who witnessed the incident accused the woman of engaging in gender-based violence against her husband and urged couples to resolve their differences without resorting to violence.

Watch the videos. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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