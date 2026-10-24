DIANA KEMUNTO shares photos showing how her life changed for the better after leaving marriage - Kwa Ndoa Ni Mateso Tu





Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Diana Kemunto has left social media buzzing after sharing photos showing how her life has transformed since leaving her marriage.

Diana got married in a church wedding, hoping to build a future with her husband and enjoy a happy family life.

However, her marriage began experiencing endless domestic disputes, eventually forcing her to walk away.

She is now a single mother, and based on the photos she has shared, her life appears to have improved since leaving the marriage.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.