Detectives arrest two thugs behind the brutal murder of a shoe trader along Landies Road, where veteran journalist KEN WALIBORA was hit by a matatu while fleeing from thugs (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a shoe trader in a breakthrough that could help unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The victim, identified as Paul Mwangangi, was reportedly stabbed along Landhies Road, opposite the Muthurwa Market footbridge, on October 12, 2026.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers who rushed to the scene found the trader lying face down with a fresh stab wound to the chest.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives processed and documented the scene to preserve crucial evidence, while the body was moved to City Mortuary pending an autopsy.

In a follow-up operation, detectives from DCI Central and Kamukunji, working alongside officers from the Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Office, acted on intelligence and tracked down the suspects at a hideout in Kayole.

The two suspects were identified as Joseph Kimani Ndungu, alias Bajong, and Peter Kimani Githinji, alias Denoo.

They were arrested and escorted to Kamukunji Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further investigations and arraignment.

Detectives also recovered a bloodstained Maasai sword suspected to have been used in the killing.

The weapon has been secured as an exhibit for forensic examination.

Landhies Road, an infamous crime spot, is also remembered in connection with the death of veteran journalist Ken Walibora, who was hit by a matatu in 2020 after reportedly fleeing from thugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.