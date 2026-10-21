Detectives arrest one of the suspects captured on viral video attacking and robbing a Mzungu in Parklands - The suspect was cornered along the Northern Bypass (PHOTO)







Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Detectives from Gigiri have arrested one of the suspects captured on a viral video violently robbing a foreigner in Parklands, Nairobi.

The suspect, identified as Obed Makori, was cornered along the Northern Bypass after detectives received intelligence linking him to the shocking robbery.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Makori and his accomplices attacked the victim before robbing him of his valuables and fleeing the scene.

During the incident, one of the suspects dropped a firearm, which was recovered by police and secured as an exhibit to aid investigations.

Makori had remained at large since the incident, evading arrest until detectives tracked him down in the latest operation.

He is currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing additional leads to track down and apprehend his accomplices, who remain at large.

The arrest comes amid growing public concern over violent robberies in Nairobi, with the viral footage drawing attention to the brazen attack on the victim.

The DCI has vowed to pursue violent offenders, dismantle criminal networks and ensure those responsible for attacks on innocent members of the public are brought to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.