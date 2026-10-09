Deceased Tiktok personality PATRICK MBACIO’s eulogy surfaces online - He died at 64 and left no wife or children





Friday, October 9, 2026 - Controversial TikTok personality Patrick Mbacio has been laid to rest after succumbing to diabetes and high blood pressure.

Mbacio, who shot to fame on social media after sharing photos and videos of his private escapades with young women, was buried at his family home in Molo.

His obituary has since surfaced online, sparking reactions among netizens after it emerged that despite having lived to the age of 64, Mbacio left no wife or children.

Check out the obituary.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.