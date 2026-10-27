Concerns as a woman abandons her child at a day care center amid tough economic times - No family member has claimed the child 14 days later (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Concern is growing after a child was reportedly abandoned at a daycare centre in Karatina, Nyeri County, with no family member coming forward to claim the child 14 days later.

In an urgent appeal, Mumlock Daycare Centre called on members of the public to help trace the child's family after the mother left the child at the facility and never returned to pick them up.

According to the appeal, the matter was reported at Karatina Police Station under OB 28/22/10/26.

“Fourteen days without a family member coming for this child,” a local activist lamented, urging residents to help establish the child's identity.

Photos of the child were shared on social media in a desperate attempt to reunite her with her family.

Anyone who recognises the child or has information that could help trace her parents or relatives has been urged to come forward.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.