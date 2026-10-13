Canadian man left homeless after falling victim to Nairobi’s sharp boys - Conned in a business deal (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has appealed to the Canadian Embassy to help a Canadian national who has reportedly been stranded on the streets of Nairobi for two years after falling victim to a business scam.

According to Mosiria, the man was persuaded to invest in a tree-planting venture in Kenya after being promised substantial returns.

However, upon arriving in the country, he reportedly discovered that the promised business did not exist.

Mosiria said the business arrangement dates back seven years and urged the Canadian Embassy to intervene and help the man return home.

He also cautioned foreigners against sending money to people they meet online without first verifying their identities and business dealings, warning that misplaced trust can lead to significant financial losses.

The county official thanked Kenyans who have so far contributed KSh7,000 towards assisting the stranded Canadian and appealed for additional support to raise money for his air ticket back to Canada.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.