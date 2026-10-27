A young Kenyan man shares a PHOTO hiding under the bed alongside his girlfriend after landlord showed up to lock his house over rent arrears (LOOK)







Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - A young Kenyan man has sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing a photo of himself hiding under a bed alongside his girlfriend after his landlord showed up to lock the house over rent arrears.

In the photo circulating online, the young couple is seen squeezed beneath the bed.

The man, who appeared frustrated by the situation, took to social media to complain about the pressure landlords put on tenants who are struggling financially.

“Uyu landlord sasa atafute kitu ingine ya kufanya. Sasa anategemea aje kijana mdogo ka mimi,” he lamented.

See the photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.