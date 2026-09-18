Ruaraka MP TJ KAJWANG whisked away by police after being accosted by goons - His secretary robbed of Ksh 80,000 during the commotion

Friday, September 18, 2026 - Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang was reportedly whisked away by police after goons confronted him in Mathare, Nairobi, shortly after attending official engagements in the area.
According
to an OB report, the incident happened on Wednesday at Mathare Area 4, shortly
after Kajwang commissioned the Utalii Police Station perimeter wall and visited
Heidemary Primary School in Mathare 4A.
The MP
was reportedly leaving the area on foot when about 100 youths became rowdy and
demanded tokens, triggering a commotion.
During
the chaos, Mercy Owande, the area MP’s secretary, was robbed of a bag
containing KSh 80,000, a wallet containing KSh 7,000 and her national identity
card.
Another
woman, identified as Jacinta Nzioki, was also robbed of a Samsung S23 Ultra
mobile phone valued at KSh 130,000.
Police officers reportedly
managed to evacuate Kajwang safely from the scene as the situation became
tense.
No injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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