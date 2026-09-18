Ruaraka MP TJ KAJWANG whisked away by police after being accosted by goons - His secretary robbed of Ksh 80,000 during the commotion





Friday, September 18, 2026 - Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang was reportedly whisked away by police after goons confronted him in Mathare, Nairobi, shortly after attending official engagements in the area.

According to an OB report, the incident happened on Wednesday at Mathare Area 4, shortly after Kajwang commissioned the Utalii Police Station perimeter wall and visited Heidemary Primary School in Mathare 4A.

The MP was reportedly leaving the area on foot when about 100 youths became rowdy and demanded tokens, triggering a commotion.

During the chaos, Mercy Owande, the area MP’s secretary, was robbed of a bag containing KSh 80,000, a wallet containing KSh 7,000 and her national identity card.

Another woman, identified as Jacinta Nzioki, was also robbed of a Samsung S23 Ultra mobile phone valued at KSh 130,000.

Police officers reportedly managed to evacuate Kajwang safely from the scene as the situation became tense.

No injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.