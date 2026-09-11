MORARA KEBASO shows how he upgraded his estranged wife’s parent’s lives - Constructed a decent home for them! Walikua Wanaishi Nyumba Ya Matope (PHOTOs)





Friday, September 11, 2026 - The drama between Morara Kebaso and his estranged wife, Mercy, has escalated, with Morara now denying that his wife built him.

Morara said that when he met Mercy, she was very poor, and he improved her parents’ lives by building them a decent home.

Read his full post below.

I have seen many women giving advice to fellow women saying, “never build a man”

That is not advice I would give my daughter or my sister.

But what you forgot is that there are men out here who build women and support their dreams.

When I met Mercy this was her parent’s house. By then I had not built a house for my parents.

But I made a decision that we will build for her parents first.

We demolished the old house and I built a beautiful home for them.

I sourced the fundis myself. I built it up from foundation to finish and furnished it. I can even tell you where I bought everything.

My foreman was called Joshua from Kisii. The head fundi was Sammy from Nyeri. The plumbing was done by Andrew from Kakamega. I bought the mabati from Ruiru.

I bought the tiles from KEDA. The gypsum was done by Edwin.

I chose the curtains myself from Husain in Eastleigh. I used to travel to Kisii almost weekly to supervise the project. The people of Gionseri in Bobasi can bear me witness.

What then do you say to a man like me who chose to support Mercy’s parents before his own parents?

Should I be trolled on social media? Wapi ile heshima kidogo mmebakisha ya wanaume kama mimi?

You are saying “hatununui kwa hii duka tutanunua kwa ile duka ingine” That is fine.

Those are my children. Support the business so that they can eat and live a good life.

But do you know where the money to start that business came from? Appreciate the source ndio abarikiwe zaidi biashara zingine ziwe zinafunguliwa kupitia kwa mikono yake.

For everything I say from now on I will come with the evidence.

In fact, bring everything you have against me and table it quickly. Wekeni kila kitu kwa meza mara moja. I want to respond once and for all and go back to building my dreams