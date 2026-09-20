“Amehangaisha Rafiki Yangu Sana”- Multiple PHOTOs of an Instagram slay queen exposed for being a notorious homewrecker- Few married men can resist her





Sunday, September 20, 2026 - A beautiful Instagram slay queen has been accused of being a notorious homewrecker who allegedly targets wealthy married men.

A source reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform and claimed that the alleged homewrecker, identified as Calemine on Instagram, is having an affair with her friend’s husband.

“She has wrecked my friend’s marriage. She is fond of eyeing married men,” the source alleged.

A sneak peek into Calemine’s Instagram account reveals that she lives a lavish lifestyle despite reports that she dropped out of campus.

She is also very beautiful, with curves in all the right places.

See her multiple photos below.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.