Kilimani-based lawyer under investigation over assault of neighbour's househelp at Gem Suites apartments

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - A Nairobi-based lawyer has been named in an assault complaint reported at Kilimani Police Station following an incident at Gem Suites Apartments in Kilimani.
The lawyer, Collins Bush Wanjala, is listed as the Managing
Partner at Ngeri, Omiti & Bush Advocates LLP, where he heads the firm's
Corporate and Commercial Department.
According to his professional profile, he holds a Bachelor
of Laws degree from Kenyatta University and has also undertaken compliance and
governance auditing training at the Kenya School of Law.
He is a member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the East
African Law Society and the International Bar Association.
According to the complaint, Wanjala entered a neighbour's
apartment while the homeowners were away and assaulted a domestic worker.
The incident is also reported to have occurred in the
presence of children who were inside the house at the time.
The matter was reported to Kilimani Police Station, where
detectives have launched investigations to establish the circumstances
surrounding the alleged assault and determine whether any criminal charges will
be preferred.
The incident comes just days after the management of Gem
Suites Apartments circulated a notice to residents warning of a rise in cases
of assault, intimidation, harassment and other forms of unacceptable conduct
within the residential complex.
In the notice, the management reminded tenants that they are
responsible for the conduct of their family members, visitors, domestic workers
and any other persons they admit into the premises.
The management also announced the immediate enforcement of a
zero-tolerance policy against violence, assault, threats, intimidation and
harassment, warning that such conduct could amount to a fundamental breach of
tenancy agreements and may result in administrative action, termination of
tenancy and referral to law enforcement agencies.
Residents were further encouraged to promptly report any incidents of assault or unlawful conduct to both the apartment management and the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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