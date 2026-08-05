Kilimani-based lawyer under investigation over assault of neighbour's househelp at Gem Suites apartments





Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - A Nairobi-based lawyer has been named in an assault complaint reported at Kilimani Police Station following an incident at Gem Suites Apartments in Kilimani.

The lawyer, Collins Bush Wanjala, is listed as the Managing Partner at Ngeri, Omiti & Bush Advocates LLP, where he heads the firm's Corporate and Commercial Department.

According to his professional profile, he holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Kenyatta University and has also undertaken compliance and governance auditing training at the Kenya School of Law.

He is a member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the East African Law Society and the International Bar Association.

According to the complaint, Wanjala entered a neighbour's apartment while the homeowners were away and assaulted a domestic worker.

The incident is also reported to have occurred in the presence of children who were inside the house at the time.

The matter was reported to Kilimani Police Station, where detectives have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and determine whether any criminal charges will be preferred.

The incident comes just days after the management of Gem Suites Apartments circulated a notice to residents warning of a rise in cases of assault, intimidation, harassment and other forms of unacceptable conduct within the residential complex.

In the notice, the management reminded tenants that they are responsible for the conduct of their family members, visitors, domestic workers and any other persons they admit into the premises.

The management also announced the immediate enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against violence, assault, threats, intimidation and harassment, warning that such conduct could amount to a fundamental breach of tenancy agreements and may result in administrative action, termination of tenancy and referral to law enforcement agencies.

Residents were further encouraged to promptly report any incidents of assault or unlawful conduct to both the apartment management and the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.