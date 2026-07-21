PAULINE NJOROGE’s statement on resignation from UHURU’s Jubilee Party





Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - For the last fourteen years, I have walked an incredible political journey. Today, however, I believe the time has come to embrace a new chapter.

I therefore wish to announce my resignation from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as Deputy Organizing Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective today.

I joined The National Alliance (TNA) in 2012 as a Communications Manager. When TNA later merged with URP to form the Jubilee Party, I continued that journey and have proudly remained a member, and in recent years, a party official, serving as Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Looking back, I do so with immense gratitude. For someone deeply passionate about politics and strategic communications, these fourteen years have been nothing short of transformational.

They have shaped my thinking, sharpened my craft and given me the privilege of serving during one of the most defining political periods in our country’s history. Given the opportunity, I would gladly walk that journey all over again.

I am especially grateful to the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father.

He believed in me, entrusted me with responsibility and invested in my growth. Beyond the opportunities he gave me here at home, he also exposed me to leadership and governance experiences across Africa and internationally, broadening both my perspective and my understanding of public service.

For all that he has done for me, I remain profoundly grateful. As I embark on this new chapter, he will continue to be a valued source of wisdom and counsel.

Every meaningful journey reaches a point where one must embrace a new season. For me, that moment has arrived.

Since February this year, I have had the privilege of being part of the Linda Mwananchi movement. Over the months, my conviction has only grown stronger that this movement represents an important platform for advancing the aspirations of our generation: a Kenya founded on good governance, the rule of law, constitutionalism, accountability and servant leadership.

This same conviction aligns me with the broader WANTAM call, a call not simply for political transition, but for national renewal anchored in integrity, constitutionalism and people-centred leadership.

It is for this reason that I have made the difficult but deeply considered decision to dedicate myself fully to this cause. In doing so, I bring to a close a remarkable fourteen-year chapter in a party that has been my political home.

I leave with gratitude in my heart, cherished friendships, invaluable lessons and immense respect for the party and the leaders with whom I have served.

As one chapter closes, another begins. I step into it with optimism, renewed purpose and an unwavering belief that Kenya deserves leadership that listens, unites and puts citizens first.

Linda Mwananchi is more than a political movement. It is a commitment to stand with ordinary Kenyans, to amplify their voices, to uphold the rule of law, defend

constitutionalism and human rights, and build a nation where leadership is defined by service, accountability and respect for the dignity of every citizen.

It is to this mission that I now dedicate my energy and commitment.

Pauline N. Njoroge