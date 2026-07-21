PAULINE NJOROGE’s statement on resignation from UHURU’s Jubilee Party

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - For the last fourteen years, I have walked an incredible political journey. Today, however, I believe the time has come to embrace a new chapter.
I therefore wish to announce my resignation from the
National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as
Deputy Organizing Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective
today.
I joined The National Alliance (TNA) in 2012 as a
Communications Manager. When TNA later merged with URP to form the Jubilee
Party, I continued that journey and have proudly remained a member, and in
recent years, a party official, serving as Deputy Organizing Secretary.
Looking back, I do so with immense gratitude. For someone
deeply passionate about politics and strategic communications, these fourteen
years have been nothing short of transformational.
They have shaped my thinking, sharpened my craft and given
me the privilege of serving during one of the most defining political periods
in our country’s history. Given the opportunity, I would gladly walk that
journey all over again.
I am especially grateful to the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E.
Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a
teacher and a political father.
He believed in me, entrusted me with responsibility and
invested in my growth. Beyond the opportunities he gave me here at home, he
also exposed me to leadership and governance experiences across Africa and
internationally, broadening both my perspective and my understanding of public
service.
For all that he has done for me, I remain profoundly
grateful. As I embark on this new chapter, he will continue to be a valued
source of wisdom and counsel.
Every meaningful journey reaches a point where one must
embrace a new season. For me, that moment has arrived.
Since February this year, I have had the privilege of being
part of the Linda Mwananchi movement. Over the months, my conviction has only
grown stronger that this movement represents an important platform for
advancing the aspirations of our generation: a Kenya founded on good
governance, the rule of law, constitutionalism, accountability and servant
leadership.
This same conviction aligns me with the broader WANTAM call,
a call not simply for political transition, but for national renewal anchored
in integrity, constitutionalism and people-centred leadership.
It is for this reason that I have made the difficult but
deeply considered decision to dedicate myself fully to this cause. In doing so,
I bring to a close a remarkable fourteen-year chapter in a party that has been
my political home.
I leave with gratitude in my heart, cherished friendships, invaluable lessons and immense respect for the party and the leaders with whom I have served.
As one chapter closes, another begins. I step into it with
optimism, renewed purpose and an unwavering belief that Kenya deserves
leadership that listens, unites and puts citizens first.
Linda Mwananchi is more than a political movement. It is a
commitment to stand with ordinary Kenyans, to amplify their voices, to uphold
the rule of law, defend
constitutionalism and human rights, and build a nation where
leadership is defined by service, accountability and respect for the dignity of
every citizen.
It is to this mission that I now dedicate my energy and
commitment.
Pauline N. Njoroge
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