Kenyan Gospel singer KAMBUA opens up about how she met her husband, Pastor JACKSON MATHU, after ending a ‘chaotic’ long-term relationship.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Kenyan gospel singer and media personality Kambua has opened up about how she met her husband, Pastor Jackson Mathu.
Speaking on Women Without Limits with Reverend
Kathy Kiuna, Kambua revealed it all started via Facebook DM.
She disclosed that at the time Mathu first reached out, she
was healing from what she described as a “chaotic” long‑term relationship and
romance was the last thing on her mind.
So when Mathu’s messages landed in her inbox, she ignored
them, deliberately leaving him on read.
"I had come from a very
long relationship that had never fully arrived."
"It would never arise.
Just so chaotic.
“I just didn't want to rush into another one. I
wasn't thinking about relationships."
“I just left them on
read," she said.
However, Mathu never gave up, and one day, Kambua finally
responded, and Mathu wasted no time asking her out for coffee.
She recalls telling him she was on a prayer retreat.
“I told him I am on
the mountain. When I’m done, I’ll let you know.”
"I think he took that as ‘she has responded. This is it. This is it. ’
"And he's like, can I buy you coffee some time?" Kambua recalled.
True to her word, she agreed to meet him at Nairobi’s
Westgate Mall.
The first date didn’t go perfectly.
She revealed Mathu was late, stuck in traffic, and the date
lasted just 30 minutes.
"The first date that we were meant to meet at Westgate, and he was late. First of all, he was late," Kambua
said.
"He comes to meet me, and less than 30
minutes after, he has to leave," Kambua explained.
"So, he's so embarrassed that he's first
very late."
Yet what stood out was his clarity. Unlike her past
experiences, Mathu was direct about his intentions.
"When I met Jackson, he
was very sure about what he wanted," she noted.
That honesty became the foundation of a marriage that has
now lasted over a decade. Together, they’ve welcomed three children, while also
navigating profound loss.
Kambua has spoken openly about enduring two miscarriages and
the heartbreaking passing of her newborn son, Malachi, in 2021.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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