Kenyan Gospel singer KAMBUA opens up about how she met her husband, Pastor JACKSON MATHU, after ending a ‘chaotic’ long-term relationship.







Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Kenyan gospel singer and media personality Kambua has opened up about how she met her husband, Pastor Jackson Mathu.

Speaking on Women Without Limits with Reverend Kathy Kiuna, Kambua revealed it all started via Facebook DM.

She disclosed that at the time Mathu first reached out, she was healing from what she described as a “chaotic” long‑term relationship and romance was the last thing on her mind.

So when Mathu’s messages landed in her inbox, she ignored them, deliberately leaving him on read.

"I had come from a very long relationship that had never fully arrived."

"It would never arise. Just so chaotic.

“I just didn't want to rush into another one. I wasn't thinking about relationships."

“I just left them on read," she said.

However, Mathu never gave up, and one day, Kambua finally responded, and Mathu wasted no time asking her out for coffee.

She recalls telling him she was on a prayer retreat.

“I told him I am on the mountain. When I’m done, I’ll let you know.”

"I think he took that as ‘she has responded. This is it. This is it. ’

"And he's like, can I buy you coffee some time?" Kambua recalled.

True to her word, she agreed to meet him at Nairobi’s Westgate Mall.

The first date didn’t go perfectly.

She revealed Mathu was late, stuck in traffic, and the date lasted just 30 minutes.

"The first date that we were meant to meet at Westgate, and he was late. First of all, he was late," Kambua said.

"He comes to meet me, and less than 30 minutes after, he has to leave," Kambua explained.

"So, he's so embarrassed that he's first very late."

Yet what stood out was his clarity. Unlike her past experiences, Mathu was direct about his intentions.

"When I met Jackson, he was very sure about what he wanted," she noted.

That honesty became the foundation of a marriage that has now lasted over a decade. Together, they’ve welcomed three children, while also navigating profound loss.

Kambua has spoken openly about enduring two miscarriages and the heartbreaking passing of her newborn son, Malachi, in 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.