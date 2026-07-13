





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Viwandani Member of County Assembly (MCA) Aaron Kang’ara, popularly known as Rooney, is under intense scrutiny after it emerged that he has been deploying rowdy goons to wreak havoc in his ward.

The goons, said to be under the MCA’s payroll, unleashed brutal violence on a young man identified as Stero, an attack that tragically resulted in his death.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who took to the streets in protest, demanding justice for the slain youth.





In a dramatic show of anger, residents torched the MCA’s office, accusing him of using the goons to silence his critics.

Faces of goons that Viwandani MCA, AARON KANG’ARA, is using to cause chaos as calls for justice intensify after they killed a young man pic.twitter.com/9IAwt53PZH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2026

Photos of the rowdy goons have since emerged, fueling public fury and intensifying calls for their immediate arrest.

Residents are now urging the relevant authorities to step in and take decisive action against both the hired goons and the MCA.





It is deeply disturbing that a leader entrusted with serving and protecting his people would instead be linked to such reckless violence and loss of life.

The MCA must be held fully accountable for his actions, and the law must take its course without fear or favor.





Justice for Stero must not be delayed