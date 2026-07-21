Blow to Jubilee Party as key UHURU ally quits, throws weight behind SIFUNA’s Linda Mwananchi — “Time Has Come to Embrace New Chapter”





Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - The Jubilee Party has suffered a major blow following the resignation of Pauline Njoroge, a close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has stepped down after 14 years in the party’s ranks.

In a statement, Njoroge confirmed her immediate exit from the National Executive Committee (NEC), where she served as Deputy Organising Secretary.

“For the last fourteen years, I have walked an incredible political journey. Today, however, I believe the time has come to embrace a new chapter,” she declared.

Njoroge reflected on her tenure, crediting Jubilee for shaping her strategic communications skills and deepening her understanding of public service.

She expressed gratitude to Jubilee Party Leader, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a mentor who entrusted her with responsibility and exposed her to governance experiences locally, across Africa, and internationally.

“He has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father,” she said.

Her resignation coincides with her active involvement in the Linda Mwananchi movement, spearheaded by former ODM Secretary‑General Edwin Sifuna.

Since February, Njoroge has been part of the civic platform, which she described as central to advancing good governance, accountability, constitutionalism, and servant leadership among Kenya’s younger generation.

She added that her decision also aligns with the broader WANTAM call, a push for national renewal and sending President Ruto home in the 2027 elections.

Acknowledging the difficulty of leaving Jubilee, Njoroge framed her exit as a transition rather than a rejection of past service.

“This is not a rejection of my past service but a new beginning,” she emphasized.

Her departure strips Jubilee of one of Uhuru Kenyatta’s trusted allies, signaling shifting political currents as she embarks on a fresh journey outside the party’s structures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.