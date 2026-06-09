WANJA NYARARI revisits her troubled marriage with prominent lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI - Claims he turned violent at home whenever he lost a court case







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Wanja Nyarari, the ex-wife of prominent lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, has resurfaced with memories of her past marriage, claiming it was marked by violence and emotional turmoil whenever her former husband lost court cases.

Taking to social media shortly after Kinyanjui lost a petition related to the Gachagua impeachment case, Wanja made light of the ruling while also revisiting painful memories from their marriage.

She claimed that court losses often triggered tension at home during their time together.

She wrote that if she were still married to him, the outcome of the case would have created a difficult night at home, adding that legal defeats often came with stress that spilled into domestic fights.

Kinyanjui would reportedly spill all the food at home whenever he lost a case in court and insult her the whole night, forcing her to sleep in a separate bedroom.

Wanja said she was happy after walking out of the troubled marriage.

Check out her post





The Kenyan DAILY POST