Utumishi Academy founder calls for scrapping of boys, girls only schools after tragic fire incident that claimed 16 students







Friday, June 12, 2026 - As the nation comes to terms with the loss of 16 learners in the May 28th Utumishi Academy fire, calls for accountability and reform continue to grow.

During the requiem mass for 15 of the victims, the school’s founder, Edward Mbugua, made a bold appeal for reform in Kenya’s education system, urging an end to gender segregation in schools.

Mbugua argued that mixed learning environments could help reduce volatility among students.

“I’m not aware why a decision was made that the students should learn as a mixed‑school from standard grade 1 up to grade 9.”

“But when they go to grade 10, they are separated.”

“After that, they finish grade 12.”

“When they go to the university, once again, they come together.”

“Even at home, we don’t separate boys and girls.”

“If you have both, you keep them in the same room.”

“So we should consider why there is that idea of separating the girls and the boys.”

“Me, myself, I would recommend that they should be trained together,” he said.

He also reflected on the ill‑fated Meline Waithera Dormitory, revealing it was named after his daughter who died in a road accident in 2021.

“There were questions on how the dormitory which was set on fire was named after my daughter.”

“Yes, it is true. It is named after her. What happened is that in June of 2021, my daughter was involved in a road accident in Nairobi and she died on the scene.”

“My friends and other people contributed to her funeral.”

“After the funeral, I had excess money and I told my family, this money is going to another cause, we are not going to use the money.”

“So I donated Ksh 10 million, part of which was my contribution and part was the funds which were made for the funeral of my daughter,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST