“Usicheze Na Ofisi Yangu” - Night drama as Nairobi LADY confronts a man who refused to pay her after MECHI - Breaks his TV and humiliates him in public (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi’s Kayole Estate at night after a woman confronted a man who refused to pay her after spending time together at his house.

The man picked up the woman from the streets before taking her to his residence, where they agreed to have paid “mechi”.

Trouble started after the woman demanded the agreed payment, only for the man to turn against her, sparking a heated confrontation.

During the scuffle, the woman broke the man’s television before running out of the house as the situation escalated.

In a video circulating online, she is seen causing drama outside the rented house while demanding her payment and accusing the man of refusing to honor their agreement.

The woman is also heard bragging about damaging the TV and daring the man to report the matter to the police.

She told him to use the money he had refused to give her to buy another television.

The incident attracted the attention of members of the public, who gathered around as the dramatic confrontation unfolded.

Watch the video>>> below

Kayole: S3x worker embarrasses a man after he refused to pay her pic.twitter.com/0MvtVXpyNn — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) June 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST