University LADY shares private messages confronting UDA politician after infecting her with KISO--NONO - He also vanished after impregnating her







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - A student from the Technical University of Mombasa has publicly accused a UDA politician of infecting her with “kiso--nono” and later abandoning her after she became pregnant.

The lady, identified as Ann Maisha, claimed that she met the MCA for Ng'enyilel Ward while in Mombasa, where they started a romantic relationship.

In a series of posts shared online, Ann released private messages in which she confronted the politician over claims that he infected her with “kisonono” after a private meet up.

“I’m receiving yellowish discharge na ni chungu,” part of the messages read.

The visibly distressed student also accused the MCA of neglecting her after she became pregnant, claiming that she was not ready to be a mother.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST