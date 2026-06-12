UDA Slay Queen BAKHITA ESTHER was among joyriders who accompanied RUTO to Finland (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 12, 2026 - Vocal UDA blogger, Bakhita Esther, was among joyriders who accompanied President William Ruto during his recent trip to Norway and Finland.

A staunch supporter of both President Ruto and the ruling UDA party, Bakhita shared photos from the trip on social media, proudly donning the party’s signature yellow colours during a town hall meeting where the President addressed members of the Kenyan community in Finland.

She also posted a photo alongside Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The trip comes at a time when President William Ruto continues to face criticism from a section of Kenyans over his frequent foreign travels.

Critics argue that the trips place an additional burden on taxpayers and have questioned whether they deliver sufficient tangible benefits to the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST