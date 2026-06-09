Transformation of President WILLIAM RUTO’s photographer stuns netizens - This is real growth (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - A photographer attached to the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit has impressed netizens after sharing photos showing his remarkable transformation over the years.

The photographer, who previously worked as a village photographer, rose from humble beginnings before eventually landing a job at State House, where he is tasked with capturing key moments involving President William Ruto during public functions and official events.

The transformation photos quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users admiring his journey and praising him for his hard work, passion and resilience.

Many described his story as an inspiration to young people striving to overcome difficult backgrounds and pursue their dreams.

See the photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST