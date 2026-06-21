The dramatic moment DCI officers cornered 3 car thieves in Nairobi’s Mutindwa area (VIDEO)

Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dramatically cornered and arrested three suspects believed to be involved in motor vehicle theft in Nairobi’s Mutindwa area.
According to reports, the officers acted on intelligence
leads that helped them track down the suspects, triggering a high-speed chase
along one of the city's busy roads.
The pursuit came to an end when the suspects were finally
cornered and arrested by the detectives.
A video shared on social media captures members of the
public gathering around the scene as the suspects lie on the ground under the
watch of the officers.
The recovered vehicle was later towed to a police station as
investigations into the theft continue.
The incident>>> highlights the DCI's ongoing
efforts to combat vehicle theft and other forms of organized crime through
intelligence-led operations.
The dramatic moment DCI officers cornered 3 car thieves in Nairobi’s Mutindwa area pic.twitter.com/QsYZvw3gkr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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