The dramatic moment DCI officers cornered 3 car thieves in Nairobi’s Mutindwa area (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dramatically cornered and arrested three suspects believed to be involved in motor vehicle theft in Nairobi’s Mutindwa area.

According to reports, the officers acted on intelligence leads that helped them track down the suspects, triggering a high-speed chase along one of the city's busy roads.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspects were finally cornered and arrested by the detectives.

A video shared on social media captures members of the public gathering around the scene as the suspects lie on the ground under the watch of the officers.

The recovered vehicle was later towed to a police station as investigations into the theft continue.

The incident>>> highlights the DCI's ongoing efforts to combat vehicle theft and other forms of organized crime through intelligence-led operations.

The dramatic moment DCI officers cornered 3 car thieves in Nairobi’s Mutindwa area pic.twitter.com/QsYZvw3gkr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST