‘Take your medication and eat healthy’ - Man with ‘HOMA KUBWA’ writes and shares his PHOTOs before and after positive diagnosis (LOOK)







Monday, June 08, 2026 - A South African man has gone viral on social media after sharing side-by-side photos of himself before and after being diagnosed with H!V.

Posting the images online, he accompanied them with a message encouraging others living with the virus to prioritize their health and adhere to treatment.

“Before H!V vs living with H!V. Take your medication. Bathe and eat healthy,” he wrote.

His post has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens who praised him for openly sharing his journey and helping to challenge the stigma often associated with H!V.

Others used the opportunity to caution against making assumptions about a person’s status by relying on physical appearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST