Speculation as former LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO joins SIFUNA’s Linda Mwananchi Movement - “Welcome Madam President”







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Faith Odhiambo, has joined Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement.

Odhiambo, known for her vocal criticism of Government policies that undermine human rights and freedoms of expression, was on Tuesday pictured alongside Linda Mwananchi leaders next to a campaign caravan, where she was welcomed by ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna.

“Full parade to welcome Madam President. Welcome to Lindamwananchi Faith Odhiambo,” Sifuna posted, sharing images of the team with her.

It remains unclear whether Odhiambo’s involvement signals a formal entry into active politics, though her presence is likely to fuel speculation about her political direction.

On the same day, Odhiambo joined hundreds of lawyers in criticising the High Court’s judgment on the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

She argued that the ruling raises serious constitutional questions, particularly on the right to a fair hearing.

The three‑judge bench had found that the Senate violated Article 50 of the Constitution by denying Gachagua an adjournment, awarding him Ksh 50 million in damages.

However, the court upheld the impeachment.

Odhiambo questioned whether such a violation could be remedied by damages without invalidating the removal process.

“My concern is about the precedent this decision may establish. If a constitutional violation during impeachment proceedings can be remedied by damages without disturbing the outcome, future Parliaments and Senates may not feel the full weight of their constitutional obligations,” she warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST