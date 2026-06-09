Scandal rocks The God Nation Church in Nairobi CBD as Pastor DALTON OCHIENG is ex-communicated for preying on young LADIES - This church has beautiful women (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - The God Nation Church has announced that Pastor Dalton Ochieng is no longer associated with the ministry following allegations of financial misconduct and claims of preying on university students within the church.

In an official notice shared on the church’s social media platforms, the ministry stated that the separation took effect immediately.

The statement indicated that the decision followed what the church described as “serious charges of financial fraudulent activity and harassment involving university students in the church.”

The church further stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy on abuse and financial misconduct and is cooperating with relevant authorities regarding the matter.

“Effective 7th of June, Dalton Ochieng is no longer associated with The God Nation Church in any capacity,” part of the notice read.

However, the statement did not provide further details regarding the alleged incidents, including when they occurred or whether formal charges have been filed against Ochieng.

The Nairobi CBD-based church is popular among young people, especially women and has built a strong social media presence in recent years.

A sneak peek into the church’s social media handles reveals it’s full of beautiful ladies.

See photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST