Rapper KING KAKA admits divorce from NANA OWITI caught him by surprise - “I Was Also Shocked”







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Rapper King Kaka has opened up about the collapse of his 13‑year relationship with social media personality, Nana Owiti.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Citizen while promoting his latest music project, King Kaka admitted the split was as unexpected for him as it was for fans.

“When you get into a relationship, you never know if it will end or not.”

“It is life. The marriage shocked so many people; I was also shocked,” King Kaka confessed.

The couple officially announced the split in December 2024 through a joint statement emphasizing co‑parenting for their three children.

The rapper revealed that living alone after the breakup has taught him valuable lessons in independence.

He recalled one evening when he arrived home late only to find nothing prepared for dinner.

“I had to eat Weetabix and soda. That is when I realised I needed to learn how to cook,” he said, noting that the experience pushed him to adapt to a new lifestyle.

While King Kaka said he is not rushing into another marriage, he admitted he is open to love.

“Many ladies have come out. I did not even know I was loved this much,” he revealed.

“I have yet to get a replacement. But I am almost getting one. As a human being, you cannot live alone. It is too early to say I will get married, but I am planning for myself.”

Despite the split, he revealed that they maintain a healthy co‑parenting relationship.

“Co‑parenting is okay. I take the kids over the weekend. We talk daily,” he affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST