Radio personality MAINA KAGENI shocks Kenyans after revealing the amount he pays his househelp after the Government raised minimum wage to Ksh 18000







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Veteran Radio host Maina Kageni has stunned Kenyans after disclosing that he pays his househelp Ksh 50,000.

This is way above the newly announced Ksh 18000 Government minimum wage.

During his popular morning show with co‑host Mwalimu King’ang’i, the duo dissected the Government’s directive raising domestic workers’ monthly minimum wage to Ksh 18,047 in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret.

While King’ang’i questioned whether employers could afford the adjustment, Maina defended higher pay.

“You know I am a believer in a high minimum wage. I pay mine Ksh 50,000. It is better.”

“Where is she supposed to sleep, on the tree or on the floor?” he asked.

King’ang’i pushed back, wondering why Maina pays so much despite not having children or a family to be cared for.

“Ksh 50,000, and there is no child? You know Ksh 18,000 is a lot of money.”

“You know she is sleeping there. Don’t joke with Ksh 18,000.”

“I am not saying they should not be paid that amount, but just ask them how much they get paid.”

“You pay Ksh 50,000, and there is no baby to be taken care of?”

“Does she brush your teeth? You think it’s little money?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST