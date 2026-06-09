Patrol cops recover a home-made firearm and a knife from a wanted city gangster after a dramatic chase (PHOTO)







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Police officers on patrol in Nairobi have arrested a suspected notorious gangster after a dramatic chase that ended with the recovery of a homemade firearm and a knife.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the incident occurred along Lamu Road in the Majengo area when officers encountered a suspect known by the aliases “Kanyundo” and “Rashid Abdalla.”

Police said the suspect immediately fled upon noticing the officers, prompting a determined pursuit through different parts of the city.

The chase reportedly stretched towards the California area before officers finally cornered and arrested him at the Madina Mall Roundabout in Eastleigh.

A thorough search conducted after the arrest led to the recovery of a homemade firearm and a knife believed to have been in the suspect’s possession.

Preliminary investigations established that the suspect is a well-known criminal linked to several serious crimes within the Shauri Moyo area.

According to police records, he has previously been associated with cases involving stabbing incidents and phone snatching, crimes that have contributed to insecurity among residents in the locality.

The suspect remains in police custody pending arraignment in court to face relevant charges.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to fighting crime and maintaining security across the country through proactive patrols, intelligence gathering and swift response to criminal activities.





The Kenyan DAILY POST