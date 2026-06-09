Obituary of the Lowdar-based police officer said to have left over 30 baby mamas emerges - See how many kids were recognized







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - An obituary of Lodwar-based police officer, George Makori, has surfaced online, drawing attention after claims emerged that he may have left behind over 30 baby mamas across the country.

Makori, who came into the spotlight following his sudden death, attracted widespread attention on social media as several women alleged that they were among his baby mamas and mourned him publicly.

However, despite the viral claims that he had over 30 kids with different women, the official obituary lists only five children.

Makori is said to have passed away while undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Check out the obituary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST