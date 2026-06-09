KIKUYU man cries out after Murang’a Senator JOE NYUTU snatched his wife, Leaks messages found on her phone - OGOPA WANAWAKE







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - A disgruntled Kikuyu man has taken to social media to accuse Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu of wrecking his marriage.

The man claimed that he snooped through his wife’s phone and found private conversations between her and the vocal Senator.

In one of the messages, the two are seen planning for a secret date.

“Can’t wait to see you and insert,” the Senator tells her in the chats.

The heartbroken man lamented that he got married through a church wedding and said his wife had been pretending to be an angel all along.

He also hit back at people advising him to keep his relationship issues private.

“My wedding was public. But my pain should be private? Make that make sense. A manipulative partner presented as angel Michael with a permanent heaven residence. Wow!” he wrote.

Check out the leaked messages between his wife and the Senator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST