KALENJIN sharp boys spend money on expensive alcoholic drinks at Tamasha Club in Eldoret - Bottles ranging from Ksh 50,000-100,000 (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - A video showing a group of young Kalenjin men spending money on expensive alcoholic drinks at a popular entertainment joint in Eldoret has sparked online buzz, even as millions of Kenyans continue to complain about harsh economic times.

In the video, the men are seen enjoying themselves and jamming to Kalenjin songs at Tamasha Club, with several expensive bottles of liquor displayed on the table, complete with visible price tags.

The clip has since drawn mixed reactions on social media, with users questioning the source of the funds used for the lavish spending.

While some viewers praised the group for enjoying life, others speculated about possible questionable sources of income, with a section linking the display to “wash wash” activities.

Watch the video>>> below

KALENJIN sharp boys spend money on expensive alcoholic drinks at Tamasha Club in Eldoret pic.twitter.com/dh4LrpwyX5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST