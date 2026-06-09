Good news as President RUTO secures 1,000 jobs for Kenyans in Norway with hiring set to begin in December (DETAILS)







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - President William Ruto has announced that 1,000 Kenyan seafarers will be employed by Norwegian shipping companies by 2030.

Speaking in Oslo on Tuesday, June 9th, Ruto revealed that Wilhelmsen Ship Management and other firms had committed to recruiting Kenyan workers, with the first batch expected by December 2026.

“We also welcome the commitment by Wilhelmsen Ship Management and other Norwegian shipping companies to employ 1,000 Kenyan seafarers by 2030, including 120 by the end of this year,” Ruto stated.

The President made the announcement after meeting members of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association.

Discussions focused on advancing Kenya’s blue economy agenda through investment, skills development, technology transfer and job creation.

Ruto said the talks also covered cooperation in green shipping, ocean sustainability and decarbonisation.

He further revealed that Kenya and Norwegian shipowners had agreed to explore new shipping routes to strengthen trade and supply chain resilience.

“The new shipping routes will enhance connectivity between the ports of Mombasa and Lamu and Norwegian ports and expand Kenya’s shipbuilding capacity,” he noted.

The Oslo visit is part of Ruto’s wider European tour.

On June 8th, he secured Ksh 15.3 billion in funding from the European Union under the EU-Kenya Digital Partnership to support digital transformation and jobs.

He also launched the Kenya-Benelux Chamber of Commerce in Belgium to expand trade and investment opportunities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST