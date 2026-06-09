Former LSK President NELSON HAVI calls out uncomfortable court benches after prolonged sitting at Kakamega Law Courts left him hospitalized - “The Pain We Go Through” (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has sparked debate after revealing that prolonged sitting on wooden benches at Kakamega Law Courts left him hospitalized.

In a series of social media posts, the outspoken lawyer narrated how two weeks of hearings caused painful strain in his glutes, forcing him to seek treatment at Aga Khan Hospital.

“The pain we go through when we sit on these wooden benches.”

“Two weeks of such an experience at Kakamega Law Courts landed me at Aga Khan Hospital to fix ‘reduced tensile strain’,” Havi wrote, adding that he would rather stand for ten hours than endure another surgery.

Havi also highlighted the courtroom’s poor state from wooden benches without backrests to dusty surfaces and cramped spaces that could barely accommodate four advocates.

He urged current LSK President Charles Kanjama to engage Chief Justice Martha Koome on the matter, insisting that litigants and lawyers deserve humane working environments.

“This is the courtroom where people are supposed to sit on these wooden benches. These are the benches reserved for advocates,” he narrated, questioning how professionals were expected to work in such discomfort.

Havi accused the Judiciary of neglect, contrasting the benches with the comfort enjoyed in chambers and boardrooms.

“CJ Martha Koome, there is a big failing on your part. Just remove all this nonsense, make the courtroom hospitable. Can you compare this to the comfort in your chambers or your boardroom? Not with all the money you collect on account of taxes and fines,” he argued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST