Former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA gives way forward after High Court upheld his impeachment in controversial ruling







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to challenge the High Court ruling that upheld his impeachment.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, June 9th, Gachagua said he will proceed to the Court of Appeal and, if necessary, escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

He emphasized that while he respects the judiciary, he strongly disagrees with the court’s interpretation.

“We stand here with tremendous respect for the Kenyan judiciary.”

“While we respect the ruling of the High Court, we totally disagree with the interpretation of the law.”

“The long‑standing principle of natural justice has been trashed and ignored in broad daylight,” Gachagua stated.

He criticised the court for upholding his impeachment despite acknowledging that the Senate process was procedurally flawed.

The three‑judge bench found that the Senate violated Article 50 of the Constitution by denying him an adjournment, awarding him Ksh 50 million in damages.

However, the judges ruled that the violation did not invalidate the impeachment.

Gachagua argued that once the court established violations of his rights under Articles 25, 47 and 50 of the Constitution, the entire process should have been nullified.

The ruling has sparked mixed reactions.

Former LSK President, Nelson Havi, castigated the bench, terming their decision professional misconduct.

“It was good that the entire judgment was read word for word and broadcasted live for ten hours to the entire Kenyan public.”

“How else would you have understood the problems we keep pointing out daily about incompetence, misconduct and misbehavior by Judges?” Havi wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST