A Kenyan man confronts his girlfriend for cheating despite sponsoring her to the salon - Destroys her hair in public (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Members of the public witnessed a dramatic scene after a young Kenyan man confronted his Gen Z girlfriend over cheating claims and damaged her hair in public.

The man accused his girlfriend of being unfaithful despite spending money to sponsor her salon appointment.

In a video circulating online, the visibly angry boyfriend is seen attempting to pull and destroy the woman’s hair as bystanders watch the confrontation unfold.

Some men at the scene are heard cheering him on instead of intervening to stop the altercation.

“Ngo’a yote,” some voices are heard shouting in the video.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users condemning the public humiliation and calling for peaceful ways of handling relationship disputes.

Others criticized members of the public for encouraging the confrontation instead of helping to calm the situation.

Watch video>>> of the incident

A Kenyan man confronts his girlfriend for cheating despite sponsoring her to the salon pic.twitter.com/CGeKgtkh98 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST