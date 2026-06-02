2 foreigners among the suspects arrested as detectives raid an apartment in Thome and recover narcotics (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, June 9, 2026
- Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based at the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested four suspects,
including two foreign nationals, following an intelligence-led operation
targeting narcotics trafficking in Nairobi.
Acting on credible intelligence, the officers raided a house
at Denluck Apartment in Thome at around 7:30 pm, leading to the arrest of
Gabriel Moses Mathai, 26, Gerald Otieno, 28, Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old
Serbian national, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian woman.
During the operation, detectives recovered quantities of
suspected cannabis sativa in the form of greenish dry plant material concealed
in a bluish basin and a black polythene bag.
Also recovered from the premises were assorted items
believed to have been used in the processing, packaging and distribution of
narcotic drugs.
The items included a weighing scale, a pair of scissors,
three lighters, Rizla rolling papers, a crusher, rolling flags, and several
small envelopes used for packaging.
The suspects were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station, where
they are being held pending completion of investigations and arraignment in
court.
All recovered exhibits were secured and transferred to DCI
Headquarters for safe custody, documentation and forensic analysis as
investigations continue.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse, while urging members of the public to continue volunteering information that may assist ongoing operations against narcotics networks.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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