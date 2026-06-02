2 foreigners among the suspects arrested as detectives raid an apartment in Thome and recover narcotics (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals, following an intelligence-led operation targeting narcotics trafficking in Nairobi.

Acting on credible intelligence, the officers raided a house at Denluck Apartment in Thome at around 7:30 pm, leading to the arrest of Gabriel Moses Mathai, 26, Gerald Otieno, 28, Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old Serbian national, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian woman.

During the operation, detectives recovered quantities of suspected cannabis sativa in the form of greenish dry plant material concealed in a bluish basin and a black polythene bag.

Also recovered from the premises were assorted items believed to have been used in the processing, packaging and distribution of narcotic drugs.

The items included a weighing scale, a pair of scissors, three lighters, Rizla rolling papers, a crusher, rolling flags, and several small envelopes used for packaging.

The suspects were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station, where they are being held pending completion of investigations and arraignment in court.

All recovered exhibits were secured and transferred to DCI Headquarters for safe custody, documentation and forensic analysis as investigations continue.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse, while urging members of the public to continue volunteering information that may assist ongoing operations against narcotics networks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST