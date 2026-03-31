Leaked video shows palatial beach houses under construction in Watamu, owned by senior Government officials among them CS ADEN DUALE







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - A leaked video circulating online shows high-end beach houses under construction in Watamu, Kilifi County.

The palatial properties are owned by senior Government officials, among them Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The video captures expansive luxury homes in various stages of construction, raising questions among members of the public.

Locals have quietly raised concerns, with reports emerging that the properties are situated on parcels of land near the ocean that are irregularly acquired.

Duale, who is rumoured to be among the property owners near the ocean, has been linked to massive corruption in the Health Ministry.

He is currently engaged in a war of words with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who accused him of stealing billions of shillings from SHA.

Watch the video of the palatial beach house that Duale is reportedly constructing.

A CS in President Ruto's government is rumoured to be building a home in Watamu that locals suspect is illegal. Can you legally own a piece of rock in the sea in Kenya? #SemaUkweli pic.twitter.com/K3tC0h2NVq — Sema Ukweli (@SemaUkweliKenya) March 30, 2026