A middle-aged Kenyan man records a video of his girlfriend threatening him with a knife after confronting her over cheating







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A disturbing video circulating online shows a Kenyan couple involved in a heated confrontation that nearly turned tragic after an argument over alleged infidelity.

In the video, the middle-aged man records the tense moment as he confronts his girlfriend, accusing her of cheating.

The situation quickly escalates when the woman picks up a kitchen knife and threatens to attack him, forcing the man to keep his distance while continuing to record the incident.

According to the man, the confrontation did not end there.

He claims the same woman later organized a group of goons to assault him following the dispute.

In the video, the man is seen displaying injuries on his mouth, which he says he sustained during the attack.

He further claims that members of the public intervened and rescued him from the group.

The man says he has since reported the matter to the police and is seeking justice over the incident.

The video has surfaced at a time when cases of violent domestic disputes between couples have been on the rise, sparking concern among Kenyans.

