Kilifi man who brutally murdered his wife over Instagram usage handed lengthy prison sentence - He will rot in jail (PHOTO)







Saturday, 28 February 2026 - A man in Kilifi has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering his wife.

The High Court in Mombasa delivered the ruling on Friday, February 27th, with Justice Wendy Kagendo determining that Murad Awadh Mbaraka committed the crime with intention and malice aforethought.

The 40‑year‑old was convicted of killing his wife, Ibrahim Nuru, following domestic disputes, one reportedly linked to her Instagram account.

The tragic incident occurred on the night of June 19th, 2022, in Majengo Kanamai, Kilifi County.

Prosecutors demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that the attack was premeditated, with forensic evidence tying Mbaraka to the crime scene.

Investigators recovered traces of the victim’s blood on a knife, fragments of a baby’s cot allegedly used in the assault, and on the accused’s clothing.

The court heard harrowing testimony from the couple’s children, including an 11‑year‑old daughter who recounted hearing her mother scream for help as her father repeatedly assaulted her.

Neighbours who attempted to intervene were reportedly threatened and blocked from offering assistance.

The Director of Public Prosecutions hailed the judgment as a significant victory after years of pursuing justice for Nuru.

Witness testimony dismantled claims of an intruder, while the accused’s employer discredited his alibi.

Mbaraka has been granted 14 days to appeal the decision.





