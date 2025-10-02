“Too much skin for a wedding?” - LADY’s bold dress at a wedding ceremony sparks reactions (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - A lady has shared photos of herself in a daring outfit that many online users have branded inappropriate for a wedding ceremony.

She posed confidently at the event, but it was her bold choice of dress that drew mixed reactions.

While some praised her for her confidence and fashion sense, others accused her of “disrespecting the couple” by showing up in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

Photos of her at the ceremony have since gone viral, sparking a heated debate about the thin line between personal style and social etiquette at weddings.

See the photos below and judge for yourself.